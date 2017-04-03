No Injuries in Bay City Fire

A fire in a single story home on Bay City’s west side Sunday, April 2 caused significant damage, though no one was hurt.

Firefighters were dispatched to 708 N. Dean St. between Florence and N. Union at 7:32 p.m. Two bedrooms sustained the bulk of the fire damage, though much of the house also had heat, smoke and water damage. Firefighters also cut a hole in the roof to battle the flames.

Bay City Public Safety Fire Chief Karey Prieur says a woman was home at the time but was able to make it out of the house safely. Her three children weren’t at home. He says the Red Cross is assisting the family.

Fire crews were able to douse the fire quickly. The incident remains under investigation.