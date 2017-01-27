Have No Fear Over the Doomsday Clock (Charlie Rood)

Lawrence Krauss, theoretical physicist, chair of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists Board of Sponsors, left, and Thomas Pickering, co-chair of the International Crisis Group, display the Doomsday Clock during a news conference the at the National Press Club in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, announcing that the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientist have moved the minute hand of the Doomsday Clock to two and a half minutes to midnight. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Oh the humanity! The “Doomsday Clock” timekeepers say we are just 2:30 from midnight! Why so close? President Trump, of course.

Is this where we gasp loudly and cower in fear? I’m not gasping or cowering. Besides, I have the answer to calm all those going apoplectic over the apocalypse.

(Charlie Rood) In a story I saw in USA Today (excerpts)…..

Each year, the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists decides whether the events of the previous year pushed humanity closer or further from destruction. The symbolic “Doomsday Clock” is now two-and-a-half minutes from midnight, the closest it’s been to midnight since 1953, when the hydrogen bomb was first tested. While many threats played into the decision to move the clock 30 seconds forward from where it was in 2016, one person in particular prompted the scientists to act. “Never before has the Bulletin decided to advance the clock largely because of the statements of a single person. But when that person is the new president of the United States, his words matter,” David Titley and Lawrence M. Krauss of the Bulletin wrote in an New York Times op-ed. The Bulletin pointed to President Donald Trump’s careless rhetoric on nuclear weapons and other issues as well as his troubling stance on climate change.

I remember when Ronald Reagan was to be feared because if he were elected president he would no doubt fire the missiles on day one. He only led the collapse of the Soviet Union without firing a shot.

Okay, here’s my answer to the doomsayers of the “Doomsday Clock”. On March 12, Daylight Saving Time will begin. Clocks will be turned ahead one hour. That means, the “Doomsday Clock” will be 2:30 before 1am. That’s 23 hours before midnight!

That’s more than enough time to survive a couple of missile launches or stray nuclear accidents.

By the time we change clocks back in eight months, nobody will remember or care anymore.

Problem solved! You’re welcome!