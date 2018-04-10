No Charges to be Filed in Midland Officer-Involved Shooting

Following an investigation into an officer-involved fatal shooting in Midland last month, Midland County Prosecutor J.Dee Brooks has concluded that the officer’s actions were justified, and he will not be charged. Sixteen-year-old Jaden Marsh died during the incident, which an autopsy determined

was a suicide.

Midland Police officers responded to the 2000 block of E. Ashman in the early morning hours of March 12, for reports of two males breaking into vehicles. One suspect was taken into custody, while the other, identified as Marsh, ran from the officers. At one point, Marsh fired shots at the officer, who returned fire, and Marsh fell to the ground. The autopsy showed he had bullet wounds to the head and the leg. Officers later found a suicide note written by Marsh.

The Midland County Prosecutor’s office has now closed the case, saying in their final report that “regardless of who fired the fatal shot,” the officer’s use of deadly force was “reasonable, justified and legal under the circumstances.”