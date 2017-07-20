No Charges To Be Filed In Fatal Saginaw County Motorcycle Accident

Saginaw County Prosecutor John McColgan says NO criminal charges will be filed in connection with a July 8th fatal motorcycle crash on west bound Tittabawassee west of Hackett in Tittabawassee Township.

33 year old Terry Todd Junior died after the crash about 7:30 P-M when an S-U-V rear ended his motorcycle, knocking him onto the roadway where he was immediately hit by an east bound Chevy suburban.

The County’s Crash Investigation Team assisted Tittabawssee Township Police.

Factors for not filing charges included the setting sun which made it difficult for the S-U-V driver to see Todd slowing to make a left turn and that the S-U-V driver was not distracted by a cell phone, nor had he consumed any alcohol.

Investigators add two three foot by five foot patriotic flags affixed to the rear of Todd’s motorcycle also made it difficult for the S-U-V driver to see whether Todd had applied his brake light to slow down.

McColgan added while Todd suffered multiple injuries that likely would have proved fatal anyway, he was also not wearing a helmet.