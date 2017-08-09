Nexteer Sponsors GoKart To Build Teamwork
By Bill Hewitt
Aug 9, 2017 @ 12:44 AM
Three teams wait for the green flag to start the final go kart race. (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)

NASCAR’s Brandon Jones was on the oval track Tuesday in a race but at a far slower speed.
Instead of a high powered race car, Jones was competing against homemade go karts powered by a Nexteer 12-volt EPS motor. Jones says the Nexteer interns and coop students were using ingenuity that will help them in their career.

Delta College coop student, Kevin Booms, says the engineer interns worked with interns and coops from other departments in the plant, using teamwork to build their go kart for the race.

Nexteer executives, served as race judges. The student team ‘No Brakes’ won the overall competition based on cost, teamwork and go kart performance. The ‘Ram Rod’ team won the race against Jones, wrapping up the seventh annual race behind Nexteer’s Holland Road complex.

Nexteer team “Ram Rod” won the go kart race against NASCAR’s Brandon Jones.

 

 

 

Team “No Brakes” was determined to be the overall winner in the Nexteer Go Kart Races, based on cost, teamwork and go kart performance.

Courtesy photos supplied by Nexteer Automotive

