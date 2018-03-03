News Conference Sheds More Light on CMU Shooting

A 19 year old Central Michigan University student who had been the subject of a 16 hour manhunt was captured about 12:15 Saturday morning after he was spotted by a train operator who saw him standing along the tracks near Bellows Street. Police responded and took James Davis, Junior into custody without incident. Police said he was hypothermic from the cold and incoherent. He was taken to McClaren Hospital where he is under police guard.

CMU Police Chief Bill Yeagley told reporters at a Saturday morning news conference that Davis had come into the community policing office in the residence halls about 9:45 Thursday night and said someone had a gun and had threatened to kill him. Police located the person and determined that no threat had been made and the person did not have a gun. Yeagley said police had a hard time communicating with Davis. Then at 1:15 Friday morning they found Davis in the hall outside his room with luggage and acting and talking strangely. Police used Davis’ cell phone and called his mother Diva Davis and told her they felt he may have been under the influence of drugs. Police said they were taking Davis to the hospital. Mrs. Davis said she and her Husband James would leave immediately. They arrived in Mt. Pleasant Friday morning and picked up their son at the hospital. They then went to his dorm room to get his belongings. While the parents were in the room, a witness saw Davis come out of their car carrying a gun and go into the dorms. He was seen on a camera inside the building with a gun. The gun used in the killings was registered to the father and was found in the dorm room by investigators.

The younger Davis then fled the building touching off the manhunt and lockdown on campus.

Once Davis is treated at the hospital he will be taken to the Isabella County Jail to await arraignment.

CMU President George Ross said counselors will be made available to staff and students when they return from spring break.