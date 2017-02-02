Newest Economic Realities in Agriculture: Building Your Farm’s Plan

Date: March 8, 2017

Time: 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. with an optional dinner from 4:30 – 7 p.m.

Location: Kellogg Hotel and Conference Center, 219 S. Harrison Rd, East Lansing, MI 48824 – Lincoln Room

Contact: ANR Event Services, 517-353-3175, events@anr.msu.edu

If you answer NO to any of these questions this program is for you.

Do you know your cost of production?

Do you have a balance sheet and accrual income statement for your operation and each enterprise?

Do you know what areas of your farm are profitable and which are not?

Do you have all the documents a bank needs to offer credit?

Do you know the critical success factors of your operation?

Do you have the information needed to make timely management decisions and do you have the management skills to prioritize your options?

Are you prepared to navigate the newest economic realities of agriculture?

This program is designed to help everyone, from a novice to an advanced farmer understand your business’ numbers and how that translates into prioritizing options and making timely management decisions.

As the industry continues to change so do the key factors for your operation’s success, as well as the items a bank will require before providing lending services. Hear updates on the industry, explore key factors for success and discuss key documents and information banks need. Financial experts will be on hand to answer specialized questions and provide examples.

Participant Opportunities

Bring your farm’s financial records (along with your laptop or tablet if possible). During the breakout sessions, you will explore generic farm information, but will also have an opportunity to work on your own information.

Receive a thumb drive with resources to assist with financial planning.

Learn about Telfarm and the financial management tools available.

Provide one to two years of financial records, production records and balance sheets within 30 days after the program and you will receive a full financial analysis of your operation from the Michigan State University Farm Business Management and Telfarm team.

Gain the tools needed to make wise and timely decisions for your operation. Take the mystery out of your numbers and move your farm forward.

The program will cost $125 per person and includes lunch. A $15 cancellation fee will apply after Jan. 27, 2017.

To register go to: https://events.anr.msu.edu/farmmgmt/