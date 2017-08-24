New Video Board Planned For Midland’s Dow Diamond

A new video board will be built in Midland’s Dow Diamond, with construction starting right after the end of the baseball season in early September.

Great Lakes Loons Vice President of Business Development Cris Mundhenk says the stadium’s original video board is outdated after more than a decade due to changes in technology.

Mundhenk explained the new video board will be high definition, over four times larger and provide more player information plus opportunities for inter-active content with the fans.

The project will cost just over $3,000,000 with the money coming from the Michigan Baseball Foundation and other area foundations.

Construction should wrap up by the first week of December.

The project will be handled by “Daktronics”, an industry leader responsible for the original Dow Diamond video board and provider for numerous professional sports franchises.

It’ll have the same dimensions as the new video board looming over the outfield stands in right at Chicago’s Wrigley Field.