New Tax Code Can Make Country Competitive Internationally

With the new tax code in effect, businesses across the country can expect a period of growth.

That’s the view of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. The chamber’s executive director for the Great Lakes Region, Ben Taylor, spoke to the Saginaw County Chamber of Commerce Percolator Breakfast Thursday, January 4 to outline some of the details of the reformed tax code. The corporate tax rate has been reduced to 21 percent from 35 percent and brings a 20 percent deduction to pass-through, or smaller business.

Taylor says the reforms will make the country internationally competitive.

“Our international competitor(s) had all this money, over $3.5 trillion dollars locked abroad. They wanted to reinvest in the United States and they couldn’t do it without paying a penalty. This bill allows them to do it. Going forward, this gives us an internationally competitive tax system.”

Now that Congress and the president have the reformed tax code victory under their belts, infrastructure may be one of the next big issues they’ll face. President Trump said while campaigning he would like to see a trillion dollar investment in American infrastructure. That could be a problem.

Taylor says according to the American Society of Civil Engineers, there is a $3.5 trillion gap need to simply maintain the current infrastructure. The tax reform may also impact any future infrastructure bills. While it’s expected to generate economic growth, economists say it will add another $1.46 trillion to the national deficit.