New Subdivision Development Proceeding In Saginaw Township

Saginaw Township Planning Commissioners approved a special use permit and tentative preliminary plat Wednesday for a major new subdivision on just over nine acres which backers say shows positive economic growth.

Township Community Development Director Steve King says “The Homestead” will be on the west side of Mackinaw Road north of Shattuck and adjacent to Grace Baptist Church.

King added the single family ranch style homes slated to be built on 31 lots will be between 1,400 and 1,800 square feet, priced between $200,000 and $250,000 and geared primarily toward older “empty nest” couples or newlyweds.

More detailed plat information is expected to come back to the Planning Commission for approval next month prior to final action by the Township Board perhaps by late March or early April.