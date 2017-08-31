New Signs Encourage Kayak Safety

The Huron County Sheriff’s office and Road Commission are posting advisory signs for kayakers in the Port Austin area. The signs list safe practices to consider when kayaking, to avoid putting yourself or others in danger. Sheriff Kelly Hanson said the signs were developed based on actual experiences the sheriff’s department has encountered with kayak rescues. Hanson says about 70 kayakers have been assisted to shore after calls for help to Huron Central Dispatch this year. He says six of those situations were life-threatening. There was a fatal incident involving a kayak in July, and one last year.

Hanson said tickets written to kayakers for not wearing life jackets have tripled this year, and many warnings have been issued. The idea for the new signs came during a multi-agency meeting held July 1st to address the high number of kayak rescues.

(photos courtesy Huron County Sheriff’s office)