New Restaurant Coming to Downtown Midland

A new dining option is coming to Midland in late 2017. A Gratzi Italian restaurant will be located in the “H” Residence on the corner of Ashman and Main, joining the Northwood Gallery and the Midland Visitors Center on the building’s main floor.

Gratzi is owned and operated by Mainstreet Ventures, based in Ann Arbor, where they’ve had an award-winning Gratzi restaurant for more than 20 years. In announcing the new restaurant, Shaheen Development vice president Peter Shaheen said they “look forward to bringing an outstanding dining experience to the region.”

The Midland Gratzi will have 200 indoor seats plus outdoor dining. It will also feature an open kitchen with a wood-fired brick and clay pizza oven, to produce specialty pizzas and Chef’s signature creations. The restaurant is expected to create about 100 jobs. (photos courtesy Shaheen Development)