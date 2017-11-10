New Resource Available For Local Families Struggling With Loved One’s Addiction

A new resource is available to help families struggling with a loved one gripped by addiction to heroin or related drugs.

FAN or Families Against Narcotics held its first meeting at Delta College Thursday night.

Lori Ziolkowski is an Assistant Professor of Marketing at Delta and a Vice President of the new FAN chapter.

Ziolkowski added FAN meetings will be open to families of addicts, plus addicts themselves from Saginaw, Bay and Midland Counties who can support each other and share ideas to address the heroin epidemic.

FAN meetings will be on the second Thursday of each month at Delta College from Seven to Eight P-M.

The December session will be in Room N-007 next to the Red Brix cafeteria on the lower level of the main campus building.

FAN began in suburban Detroit about a decade ago and now has 25 chapters across Michigan.