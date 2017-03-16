New Park Like Area To Be Established Near Saginaw Arts And Sciences Academy

Backers expect work to begin quickly on transforming a two to three acre west side riverfront parcel near Saginaw’s Arts and Sciences Academy into a natural park like setting.

Saginaw school board trustees gave project organizers the okay Wednesday to seek permits from the city under an extended contract to finish the initiative after a lease agreement was approved over a year ago.

Steps will include removing an old parking lot plus fencing and lighting.

The site will then be refilled and re-graded with numerous wildflowers planted, the establishment of a small gathering space and eventual tie-in to the Saginaw Rail Trail.

Project supporters say the goal is to improve the relationship of people to their environment.

The site is to be named after former SASA Principal Janet Nash.

The entire transformation is expected to be completed by the spring of 2018.

The non-profit Saginaw Basin Land Conservancy led efforts to raise the nearly $175,000 in financing which all came from private sources.