A New Monument Recognizes Special Families And Their Sacrifice

America has long remembered its veterans and those who made the ultimate sacrifice during time of war. But Bay City is the first community in Michigan to recognize the families of those who have fallen. Congressional Medal of Honor recipient Hershel “Woody” Williams started a foundation to remember those Gold Star families. He wants the last Sunday in September to be a national holiday in tribute to the Gold Star families.

During Saturday’s dedication of a memorial to those families Williams says the emphasis should be on more than the mothers of these heroes, fathers and other relatives should also be recognized. It’s located at the northwest corner of Center and Jefferson, near the monument in memory of all Bay County residents killed in action.

Bay Veterans Foundation President Keith Markstrom said the drive to raise $100,000 for this monument was still short of its goal. Tax deductible contributions can be sent to the Bay Veterans Foundation; Post Office Box 1513; Bay City 48076.

WSGW News photos by Bill Hewitt