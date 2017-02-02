New “Misconceptions” Exhibit Opens At Saginaw Art Museum

A new exhibit at the Saginaw Art Museum coinciding with Black History Month called “Misconceptions” focuses on the emotion resulting from marginalization.

Detroit-based painter and photographer Waleed Johnson created serious, sometimes solemn images of African Americans with streaks of brown running down their faces in part to show the pain they may feel for being brushed off for their skin color. Johnson’s visuals are tied in to the words of poet Jenai Jackson to create a thought provoking display.

It’ll be available in the Museum located at 1126 North Michigan through the end of March and will be tied in to some upcoming, related programming.

