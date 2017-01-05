New Leadership Elected On Saginaw School Board

There’s new leadership on the Saginaw school board in 2017. Rudy Patterson is the President with Mattie Thompson as Vice President. New trustees Jason Thompson and Kim Hamilton will serve as Secretary and Treasurer respectively.

The appointments came on a series of four to three votes over trustees Tamara McRae, Ruth Ann Knapp and another newcomer, former Saginaw Mayor and City Council member Joyce Seals.

Patterson, who has been a source of controversy in the past sought to strike a conciliatory tone, saying he appreciates the opportunity to serve as President of the full board and not just the three other members who voted with him.

Patterson explained he wants the board and district administrators to focus on strategic planning. He adds another goal is to revive the board’s recently disbanded committee system.

Patterson said in response to a comment from an audience member that he believes committees like Buildings and Grounds would allow trustees to get to all the facts and reach a more united consensus with fewer divided votes.