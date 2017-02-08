New Housing Director Soon To Be In Place In Bay County

Bay County’s soon to be formally approved new Housing Director is 31-year-old Zachary Brunett. His nomination by County Executive Jim Barcia is to be ratified at next Tuesday’s Bay County Commission meeting.

Brunett says he’ll be working closely with residents at Center Ridge Arms in Hampton Township. That includes one on one meetings and getting answers to their questions in order to help them feel more comfortable in their home environment.

Brunett is married with two sons and is transferring to his new job from the Bay County Juvenile Home where he served as a youth development worker.

He’s a graduate of Garber High School in Essexville plus the Delta College Police Academy and Ferris State University. Along the way Brunett changed his focus from law enforcement to public administration.