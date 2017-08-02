New Hope Valley Reaches Major Milestone In Senior Care Services

New Hope Valley which serves local senior citizens with assisted and independent living arrangements plus memory care from sites in Saginaw Township and the Bay City area has reached a major milestone.

Co-Founder and Managing Director Rumi Shahzad says a ribbon cutting Wednesday marked the completion of the last development phase on the Saginaw Township campus along North Center.

That included over a dozen assisted living apartments plus some new independent living cottages.

Shahzad added the two New Hope Valley campuses now host over 150 senior citizens and have served over 250 clients since 2012 with the help of more than 125 employees.

The total investment by New Hope Valley in the Great Lakes Bay Region over five years has amounted to over $40,000,000.