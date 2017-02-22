New Head Of New Bay County Department On Aging Approved By County Board

The Bay County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the appointment Tuesday of Roseann George to be director of the county’s newly established Department on Aging.

County Executive Jim Barcia says George brings experience working in both the public and private sectors including the McLaren Bay Region Foundation and Dow Chemical.

Barcia wanted to separate aging services from the Bay County Health Department which he believes will provide more effective and beneficial programs for senior citizens, given that this is arguably the County’s fastest growing age segment.