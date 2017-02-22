New Head Of New Bay County Department On Aging Approved By County Board

By John Hall
|
Feb 22, 4:00 AM

The Bay County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the appointment Tuesday of Roseann George to be director of the county’s newly established Department on Aging.

County Executive Jim Barcia says George brings experience working in both the public and private sectors including the McLaren Bay Region Foundation and Dow Chemical.

Barcia wanted to separate aging services from the Bay County Health Department which he believes will provide more effective and beneficial programs for senior citizens, given that this is arguably the County’s fastest growing age segment.

Related Content

Saginaw County’s Animal Care Center Quaranti...
New Record Store to Open in Midland
Pinconning Area Fire Leaves Extensive Damage
Local Kids Have “Shoes That Fit” for C...
River Of Time Returns To Bay City
Saginaw Police Arrest Man on Crime Spree
Comments