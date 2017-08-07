New Head Coach for Saginaw Spirit

A new head coach has joined the Saginaw Spirit franchise.

Troy Smith joins the team following the departure of Spencer Carbery, who left the Spirit after one season to be an assistant coach in the American Hockey League. Smith comes to the Spirit from the Ontario Hockey League’s Hamilton Bulldogs, having spent two years with that franchise as the assistant coach and assistant general manager.

Smith has extensive coaching experience, as an assistant and as head coach for the Kitchener Rangers and Hockey Canada’s Under 17 program, helping Team Ontario win gold and bronze medals. He has also played and coached under the NHL’s San Jose Sharks’ Peter DeBoer and Steve Spott.

Smith says he will be taking his new position day by day.

“Our expectation will be to start camp and from there, just get better everyday. I know it’s cliche but that’s really what you have to do. If you just stick to the process, stick to your planning and you’re patient, then I’ve seen it time and time again in this league that things pay off.”

Spirit General Manager Dave Drinkill says Smith has tremendous character.

“(He’s) very well respected around the hockey circles, agencies speak very highly of him, players, anybody who’s worked with him speak very highly of his work ethic and character. His communication skills, all (of) that kind of checked the boxes that we wanted in a head coach as well, and definitely that was huge for me.”

Smith will begin training camp with the players beginning Aug. 28 at the Dow Event Center.