New Faces For The Bay City Commission With New Officers

The Bay City Commission has taken on a new look following the recent election earlier this month.

Gone are term limited members Lynn Stamiris, Jim Irving and Larry Elliott in the 1st, 5th and 9th Wards respectively.

They have been replaced by Jessie Dockett, Rachelle Hilliker and Cordal Morris, who’s the first African-American member elected in the commission’s 152-year history.

The Third Ward Commission seat is once again being filled by Andrew Niedzinski after voters chose him over former Commissioner Dennis Banaszak.

Niedzinski had left to serve as Acting City Manager in Pinconning over part of the summer and early fall.

As for the new slate of Commission officers, the members chose Niedzinksi to be President with the 7th Ward’s Kerice Basmadjian as Vice President and the 8th Ward’s Ed Clements as Sergeant at Arms.