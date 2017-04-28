New Exhibit Opening At Saginaw Art Museum

Elevating the work of artists and writers is the goal of various residency programs nation-wide like Golden Apple, located just steps from the Atlantic Ocean on the Maine coast.

Golden Apple Director Shelley Stevens goes through hundreds of applications before narrowing them to 12 to 15 people squeezed into three two week sessions over the summer, providing both time and space to work without distraction.

Stevens added about 100 people have completed the program over the last seven years.

She spoke at the Saginaw Art Museum on North Michigan Thursday where a new exhibition will run through June 9th entitled “Art-umentary” or how these residency programs combine elements of both art and documentary and help boost a community’s quality of life.

Museum hours are Tuesday through Saturday from Noon to Five.

You can also learn more at Golden Apple Studio.com.