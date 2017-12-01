New Chiropractic Business Opening In Bay County’s Monitor Township

New options for people dealing with spinal and joint pain are available at Collier Chiropractic just off Wilder on Traxler Court across from Meijer in Bay County’s Monitor Township.

Doctor Austin Collier is from Standish and completed his schooling at Bowling Green in Ohio and Palmer in Iowa.

Collier will offer various extremity adjustments, including a decompression technique that’s new to the area which involves a specialized table for people to stand on to aid in the treatment of back problems.

Collier spoke during an open house late Friday afternoon prior to Monday’s official opening.

He says chiropractic care is a healthy and safe alternative to conventional back surgery which can sometimes lead to opioid addiction.

Hours will be Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 7:30 t0 6:30, Tuesday’s and Thursday’s from Three to 6:30 and Saturday’s from Nine to 11.