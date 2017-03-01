New “Business Incubator” Opening At Uptown Bay City Site

There’s a new “business incubator” in the Uptown Bay City site following a late Tuesday afternoon ceremony.

The Central Michigan University Research Corporation now has 5,000 square feet of space available just steps from the new Marriott Hotel.

C-M-U President Dr. George Ross says this site will allow would be entrepreneurs to go beyond the typical business “planning and pitching”.

He explained that includes learning how to raise capital, identify and protect intellectual property and to manage growth and risk.

Ross added since C-M-U-R-C formed in Mount Pleasant back in 2000, it’s been tops in Michigan in terms of jobs created and companies formed with the support of the state’s Economic Development Corporation.