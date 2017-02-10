New Bay County Executive Says Economic Development Is His Top Priority

New Bay County Executive Jim Barcia says spurring economic development will be his top priority following a heated campaign that saw him unseat long time incumbent Tom Hickner last summer.

Barcia told WSGW’s Art Lewis Thursday he wants to reverse the migration of young people to places out of state or in locations like Grand Rapids and suburban Detroit offering higher paying technology jobs.

He also wants to improve the quality of life including the recent establishment of a department on aging to focus more attention on senior citizen services.