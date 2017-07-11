New Bay City School District Superintendent Settling Into Job

Bay City school district Superintendent Stephen Bigelow says he’s excited to be in his new job.

Bigelow came from a similar position with the Capac schools in Saint Clair County not too far from Port Huron.

Bigelow explained he’s been pursuing meetings at a whirlwind pace with various community leaders and feels very positive.

Bigelow called Bay City a gorgeous location with a good school system that has lots of possibilities.

He says finances are the biggest concern now as is the case with virtually every other district.

But Bigelow insists Bay City will be okay and can avoid a deficit situation once he gets a chance to see what’s going on and to make recommendations to the school board as part of his 100 day plan.