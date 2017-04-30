A New Bay City Monument Will Recognize Area Gold Star Families

By Bill Hewitt
Apr 30, 11:11 PM
Members of area Gold Star families turn the first shovels of dirt, breaking ground for the monument. (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)

Bay City is a step closer to recognize those who have lost a family member in combat. Ground was broken Saturday for a tribute to these Gold Star Family members. The Hershel “Woody” Williams Medal of Honor Foundation is working to build these monuments across the country. Foundation President Chad Graham say Bay City is the first Michigan community to establish such a monument so that sacrifice will never be forgotten. Graham’s grandfather, 94-year-old Hershel “Woody” Williams, was awarded the Medal of Honor for bravery in action on Iwo Jima in 1945.  There are currently 19 of these monuments with 43 more in progress in 34 states. Retired Delta College President Donald Carlyon worked with other Bay County veterans to restore the park by the Bay County Building. Carlyon says it will be a living memorial to those who served.

Hershel “Woody” Williams Medal of Honor Foundation President Chad Graham explains the concept of the monument. (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)

Hershel “Woody” Williams Medal of Honor Foundation courtesy photo of what the monument will look like when completed.

