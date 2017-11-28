New Bay City Commissioners Learning Their Roles Plus How To Work Together

New Bay City Commissioners learned about various city departments along with Commission related rules and responsibilities Monday during the first of what will be three consecutive Monday nights of orientation sessions.

City Manager Dana Muscott says new members of the Commission have to figure out quickly that they cannot make changes as individuals, but must work together as a group.

Muscott added upcoming Finance and Policy Committee meetings will include tours of the Department of Public Works and Electric facilities next Monday followed by an inspection of the Waste Water Plant December 11th.