National Night Out Gives Public A Change To Meet Public Safety Personnel

Saginaw Township firefighters give kids, & an occasional adult, a chance to cool off during Tuesday's "National Night Out" (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)

Bay City and Saginaw Township were joining other police and fire departments across the country to celebrate and learn important safety lessons.

Saginaw Township Crime Prevention Officer Chris Fredenburg says the National Night Out allows the public, especially children, to meet those who serve the community. He said there were plenty of hugs and thank yous to the police, fire and emergency medical personnel.

Bay City Public Safety Director Michael Cecchini says the annual event is a chance to meet public safety personnel in a less, stressful setting and have a fun time. Police cars, fire trucks, the FlightCare helicopter and utility trucks were part of National Night Out events in Bay City’s Uptown and at the Saginaw Township Soccer Complex.

Saginaw firefighters brought their ‘smoke house’ teaching children how to STOP, DROP & ROLL and GET LOW & GO plus other home fire safety tips. There were also bounce houses and other games for entertainment.

It’s estimated some 35 million people attended the Nation Night Out events, typically held on the first Tuesday in August, in more than 11,300 communities in all 50 states.