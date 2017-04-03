National Crime Victims’ Rights Week Kicks Off in Saginaw

National Crime Victims’ Rights Week kicked off in Saginaw Monday, April 3 with an opening ceremony at City Hall.

Saginaw Mayor Dennis Browning proclaimed the week of April 2-8 as National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, the first in the city of Saginaw. Several organizations that help victims were in attendance, like the Child Abuse and Neglect Council and the Underground Railroad.

Saginaw Police Chief Bob Ruth says those partnerships are what the help is all about.

“We’re just recognizing that there is help out there for the victims of crime and we want those individuals to know where to go and who to seek help from, if they need help.”

The department is making changes to become more victim oriented, helping the victims of crimes find the support and the services they need to move forward. To do so, the department received a grant from the U.S. Department of Justice and established a Victims’ Services Coordinator (VSC).

VSC Tammie Filipiak says it’s all about education.

“We want to make sure that we’re educating not only law enforcement, but our people, too, out in the community on services that they can receive in their time of need.”

Several events are planned in the city over the week. On Tuesday, the CAN Council’s Child Abuse Prevention Awareness Month also kicks of at noon at City Hall. Support services will be offered at Saint Mary’s Center of HOPE at 723 Emerson from 1:00- 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday. On Thursday at 5:00 p.m., the Sexual Assault Prevention Center is hosting the Walk a Mile in Her Shoes walk-a-thon at Saginaw Valley State University. Friday has the Strike Out Sexual Assault Bow-a-thon at Stardust Lanes at 3750 Bay Road starting at 6:00 p.m. The week wraps up with a final celebration and balloon release at the Andersen Enrichment Center at noon on Saturday.