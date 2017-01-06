NASCAR Star Visits Saginaw To Share Time With And Thank Dow Chemical Workers

Officials for the Ontario Hockey League Saginaw Spirit and Dow Chemical’s Michigan Division in Midland welcomed rising NASCAR driver Austin Dillon to the Dow Event Center Friday. Dillon dropped a ceremonial first puck prior to the Spirit game.

He also spent time with workers from the Site Shared Services Pool or SSSRP at Michigan Division who package a wide variety of chemical products for delivery. They include agricultural components, adhesives and brake fluids among other things.

Friday marked the 485th day those workers had operated incident-free with no safety related issues. As a reward for those efforts,  some 400 of the employees and their guests met Austin in a private reception with the chance to get his autograph.  They sat in their own section and watched the Spirit game too.

