Nantucket Clam Chowder

A hearty New England style chowder.

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons Butter

1 large Onion, diced

1 tablespoon Flour

2 8-ounce bottles Clam Juice

2 6.5-ounce cans Minced or Chopped Clams

2 stalks Celery, sliced

2 large Red Skin Potatoes, diced into half-inch cubes

1 tablespoon Fresh Parsley, chopped

1 tablespoon Fresh Thyme

1 Bay Leaf

1 cup Half and Half

Salt and Pepper to taste

Method:

Heat the butter in a small skillet.

Add onion and cook and stir for 3 minutes

Reduce heat and continue cooking for 2 minutes.

Turn to medium high and add 1 bottle of clam juice.

Bring to a boil and simmer for 1 minute

Pour into a slow cooker.

Stir in everything through the bay leaf.

Cook on low for 6 to 8 hours or high 3 to 4 hours, until potatoes are tender.

Add the rest and cook for 15 to 20 minutes, or until bubbly.

Remove bay leaf before serving.