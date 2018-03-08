Nantucket Clam Chowder
By Art Lewis
|
Mar 8, 2018 @ 4:01 AM

A hearty New England style chowder.

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons Butter
1 large Onion, diced
1 tablespoon Flour
2 8-ounce bottles Clam Juice
2 6.5-ounce cans Minced or Chopped Clams
2 stalks Celery, sliced
2 large Red Skin Potatoes, diced into half-inch cubes
1 tablespoon Fresh Parsley, chopped
1 tablespoon Fresh Thyme
1 Bay Leaf
1 cup Half and Half
Salt and Pepper to taste

Method:

Heat the butter in a small skillet.
Add onion and cook and stir for 3 minutes
Reduce heat and continue cooking for 2 minutes.
Turn to medium high and add 1 bottle of clam juice.
Bring to a boil and simmer for 1 minute
Pour into a slow cooker.
Stir in everything through the bay leaf.
Cook on low for 6 to 8 hours or high 3 to 4 hours, until potatoes are tender.
Add the rest and cook for 15 to 20 minutes, or until bubbly.
Remove bay leaf before serving.

