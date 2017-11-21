Music Minutes From November 19, 2017 “First Day”

November 21, 2017

Here’s a list of songs Pat Johnston & Michael Percha featured on WSGW’s First Day. Not only do we leave you with links to the songs, but we provide links to some of the artists’ websites if you’d like to learn more about them.

Music Minute Theme Contest

6:25am–“Charlie Brown” The Coasters (1959)

Note: “Three Cool Cats” served as the B-side to this classic tune.

6:57am–“Little Birdie” Vince Guaraldi Trio–A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving–(1973)

Vince provides the vocals to this track, which easily stands the test of time. A terrific track by Guaraldi.

Congratulations to Carol in Saginaw on winning this week’s Music Minute Theme Contest, which was, Charlie Brown!

The Anything Goes Music Minute

7:25am–“Wreck Of The Edmund Fitzgerald” Gordon Lightfoot–Summertime Dream–(1976)

A listener called last week and requested this spooky classic Lightfoot tune since we just passed the 42nd anniversary of the ship’s demise.

Michigan Music Minute

7:57am–“Just My Imagination” Neil Gordon Trio–It Takes Three–(2010)

Another listener requested we feature this little jazz group from Lansing. The Neil Gordon Trio play all across the state of Michigan. Click here to learn more about the band. We really enjoyed the band’s rendition of the legendary Temptations track.

8:25am–“Makin Me Wonder” Vox Vidorra–(2015)

I featured the Grand Rapids-based Soul band a couple of weeks ago, and simply love them! Molly Bouwsma-Schultz’s voice is filled with power and grace, which you can hear for yourself. I’m also providing “We’re So Lonely” from their 2015 album, Promised Land. But just as I was getting enthralled by Vox Vidorra’s music, I learned they just broke up!!! However, they’re still planning on releasing their second album soon!

Here’s “Makin Me Wonder.” It’s a 360-degree video!

And now, we’re providing you with “We’re So Lonely.”

We’ve got so many awesome musical gems throughout Michigan, which I’ve been learning with our “Michigan Music Minute” segment!

Michael Percha’s Song Of The Week

8:45am–“Ride On” AC/DC—Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap–(1976)

In honor of Malcolm Young, who passed away last weekend at the age of 64, Michael played the aptly titled, “Ride On.”

Thanks for your feedback and thanks for listening. Please, give some of our local artists some attention by clicking on their sites!

