Murder Charges Filed in Death of Three Year Old Boy
By Michael Percha
|
Jan 9, 2018 @ 5:27 AM
Tavaris Williams (Photo courtesy the Saginaw County Sheriff Department)

The death of a three-year-old boy in Saginaw Township means a 26-year-old man is facing felony murder charges, plus first degree child abuse. Tavaris Williams is accused of beating Jordan Brown to death for an incident on New Years Day. Emergency responders were dispatched to the Fontaine Gardens Apartments in the 2200 block of North Center Road and found the boy not breathing. They were able to revive him and took him to a local hospital, where he remained in intensive care with minimal brain activity. An autopsy determined the boy died from blunt force trauma to the head. Williams was the live in boyfriend of the boy’s mother. He faces a possible sentence of life without parole if convicted. He’s being held without bond pending arraignment.

Related Content

State Money Now Available For Development Of Propo...
Tuesday Tunes
Bay Area Chamber In Transition Mode As It Looks To...
Congressman Dan Kildee Seeks Candidates For U. S. ...
WSGW OnLine and App Poll: $1000 Smartphone
Free Rabies Vaccinations Available in Buena Vista ...
Comments