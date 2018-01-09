Murder Charges Filed in Death of Three Year Old Boy

The death of a three-year-old boy in Saginaw Township means a 26-year-old man is facing felony murder charges, plus first degree child abuse. Tavaris Williams is accused of beating Jordan Brown to death for an incident on New Years Day. Emergency responders were dispatched to the Fontaine Gardens Apartments in the 2200 block of North Center Road and found the boy not breathing. They were able to revive him and took him to a local hospital, where he remained in intensive care with minimal brain activity. An autopsy determined the boy died from blunt force trauma to the head. Williams was the live in boyfriend of the boy’s mother. He faces a possible sentence of life without parole if convicted. He’s being held without bond pending arraignment.