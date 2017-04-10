Multiple Shootings in Less than a Week in Saginaw

A Saginaw man found dead outside his home Friday, April 7 was killed by gunfire. Police initially said the death of 62-year-old Stanley Brown was suspicious but have now ruled it a homicide. He was killed sometime Thursday night but wasn’t found until about 10:30 a.m. the next day in his driveway on Wisner near E. Genesee.

Two days later on Sunday, April 9, a second man was found laying in the street in the 300 block of Porter around 4:20 a.m. 19-year-old Michael Albrecht was declared dead at the scene from apparent gunshot wounds.

Later in the evening around 11:25 p.m., police responded to a call of shots fired near the Birch Park Apartments on Birch Park Dr., where they found shell casings and a damaged vehicle and building. Only a few minutes later, another call came in about three men wounded by gunfire. The men, ages 22, 26 and 32, were standing outside a house in the 1900 block of Glenwood between Rust and Webber avenues when they were shot.

The victims were transported to a local hospital by private vehicles. One victim is listed in critical condition while the others suffered non-life threatening injuries. It isn’t known at this time which of the victims are in critical condition or if any of the incidents are related.

The investigations are being conducted by the Saginaw Police Department and the Michigan State Police. They are asking anyone with information to please call Crime Stoppers with an anonymous tip at 1 (800) 422-JAIL.