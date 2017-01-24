Multiple Factors Lead to Fatal Crash

A 22-year-old man from Sebewaing is dead after an accident Monday night in Tuscola County’s Colombia Township. The sheriff’s office said the man was driving his pickup truck east on Bay City Forestville Rd. near Ashmore Rd., when he went off the road and hit a large tree just after 11 p.m. The impact caused the driver to be ejected from the vehicle.

An autopsy was scheduled for today. Investigators said fog, wet roads, speed and alcohol were all contributing factors. The victim’s name was not immediately released.

(photo courtesy Tuscola County Sheriff Dept.)