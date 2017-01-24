Multiple Factors Lead to Fatal Crash

A 22-year-old man from Sebewaing is dead after an accident Monday night in Tuscola County’s Colombia Township. The sheriff’s office said the man was driving his pickup truck east on Bay City Forestville Rd. near Ashmore Rd., when he went off the road and hit a large tree just after 11 p.m. The impact caused the driver to be ejected from the vehicle.

An autopsy was scheduled for today. Investigators said fog, wet roads, speed and alcohol were all contributing factors. The victim’s name was not immediately released.

(photo courtesy Tuscola County Sheriff Dept.)

Related Content

STARS Offering Saturday LIFT Service
Former Saginaw Foundry Property Slated to Become P...
Frankenmuth Police Identify Person of Interest In ...
Deputies Call It A Deadly Weekend On Huron County ...
Light Up the City Kicks Off in Saginaw
Bay City Commissioners Considering Proposed Housin...
  • Comments

    Comments