Mt. Pleasant Police Evacuate Parks, “No Credible Threat”
By Michael Percha
Jun 27, 2018 @ 7:48 AM

Two separate sightings of two men who appeared to be covered in blood had Mt. Pleasant Police on alert Tuesday, June 26. The sighting was first reported around 7:50 p.m. at Island Park. When police arrived, a resident informed them they had witnessed two men wearing camouflage and carrying at least one long rifle. A second resident said the men were in Pickens Fields heading toward the Post Office. Police evacuated both the park and the field. A thorough search with multiple law enforcement agencies was conducted, including a state police canine. No suspects, victims or evidence of a crime were found. Police say there is no credible threat to the community.

