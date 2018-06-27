Mt. Pleasant Police Evacuate Parks, “No Credible Threat”

Two separate sightings of two men who appeared to be covered in blood had Mt. Pleasant Police on alert Tuesday, June 26. The sighting was first reported around 7:50 p.m. at Island Park. When police arrived, a resident informed them they had witnessed two men wearing camouflage and carrying at least one long rifle. A second resident said the men were in Pickens Fields heading toward the Post Office. Police evacuated both the park and the field. A thorough search with multiple law enforcement agencies was conducted, including a state police canine. No suspects, victims or evidence of a crime were found. Police say there is no credible threat to the community.