Mt. Pleasant Authorities Report Busy Back To School Weekend

It’s back to the books at Central Michigan University Monday.

Mount Pleasant Police report a busy weekend as students and others celebrated before going back to the classrooms. There were 97 calls for service between 7:00 p.m., Thursday and 7:00 a.m., Friday; 199 calls Friday night into Saturday morning and 145 calls for service Saturday night through Sunday morning.

Officers said 149 people were either arrested or given appearance tickets for a variety of violations.

The weekend crime log included alcohol violations, loud parties, drug possession, disorderly conduct, traffic violations and outstanding warrants.

Mount Pleasant Police were assisted by officers from CMU Police, the State Police, Isabella County Sheriff’s Office and departments in Clare, Gratiot and Midland Counties.