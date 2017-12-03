MSU Extension sets Pest & Crop Management Update meetings

The 2018 series of Pest & Crop Management Updates for Field Crop Producers and Agronomists has been set for six separate dates and locations coming up in January. The meetings will once again this year be supported financially by the Michigan Wheat Program, Michigan Soybean Promotion Committee and the Corn Marketing Program of Michigan.
Topics to be covered include Bt failures, white mold of soybeans, stripe rust on wheat, a market outlook for 2018, herbicide resistance in weeds and research updates in wheat, soybeans and corn. Click here for the full itinerary.
The meeting dates and locations are:
January 11, 2018
Emerald Golf Course
2300 W. Maple Rapids Rd.
St. Johns, MI 48879
Contact: Marilyn Thelen
Phone: 989-224-5241
msue.clinton@county.msu.edu
January 12, 2018
Sanilac Career Center
175 E. Aiken Rd.
Peck, MI 48466
Contact: Martin Nagelkirk
Phone: 810-648-2515
msue.sanilac@county.msu.edu
January 15, 2018
Dowagiac Country Club
54551 M-51 North
Dowagiac, MI 49047
Contact: Bruce MacKellar
Phone: 269-657-8213
msue.vanburen@county.msu.edu
January 19, 2018
Saginaw Valley Research & Extension Center
3775 S. Reese Rd.
Frankenmuth, MI 48734
Contact: Robert Battel
Phone: 989-315-4221
msue.huron@county.msu.edu
January 23, 2018
Cabela’s
110 Cabelas Blvd., East
Dundee, MI 48131
Contact: Eric Anderson
Phone: 269-467-5511
msue.stjoseph@county.msu.edu
January 25, 2018
Alpena Community College
665 Johnson St.
Alpena, MI 49070
Contact: James DeDecker
Phone: 989-734-2168
msue.presqueisle@county.msu.edu