MSU Extension sets Pest & Crop Management Update meetings

The 2018 series of Pest & Crop Management Updates for Field Crop Producers and Agronomists has been set for six separate dates and locations coming up in January. The meetings will once again this year be supported financially by the Michigan Wheat Program, Michigan Soybean Promotion Committee and the Corn Marketing Program of Michigan.

Topics to be covered include Bt failures, white mold of soybeans, stripe rust on wheat, a market outlook for 2018, herbicide resistance in weeds and research updates in wheat, soybeans and corn. Click here for the full itinerary.

The meeting dates and locations are:

January 11, 2018

Emerald Golf Course

2300 W. Maple Rapids Rd.

St. Johns, MI 48879

Contact: Marilyn Thelen

Phone: 989-224-5241

msue.clinton@county.msu.edu

January 12, 2018

Sanilac Career Center

175 E. Aiken Rd.

Peck, MI 48466

Contact: Martin Nagelkirk

Phone: 810-648-2515

msue.sanilac@county.msu.edu

January 15, 2018

Dowagiac Country Club

54551 M-51 North

Dowagiac, MI 49047

Contact: Bruce MacKellar

Phone: 269-657-8213

msue.vanburen@county.msu.edu

January 19, 2018

Saginaw Valley Research & Extension Center

3775 S. Reese Rd.

Frankenmuth, MI 48734

Contact: Robert Battel

Phone: 989-315-4221

msue.huron@county.msu.edu

January 23, 2018

Cabela’s

110 Cabelas Blvd., East

Dundee, MI 48131

Contact: Eric Anderson

Phone: 269-467-5511

msue.stjoseph@county.msu.edu

January 25, 2018

Alpena Community College

665 Johnson St.

Alpena, MI 49070

Contact: James DeDecker

Phone: 989-734-2168

msue.presqueisle@county.msu.edu