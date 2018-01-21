MSU Extension Field Crops Webinar Series

MSU Extension will offer a series of six online programs highlighting field crop production and pest management on Monday evenings from February 19th through March 26th, 2018. Participants will learn how to enhance their corn, soybean, small grain and forage production systems in the coming season, and have an opportunity to ask questions of MSU agriculture experts. The live webinar presentations will run 7:00-8:00 PM ET each Monday evening. One MDARD Pesticide Recertification Credit will be available through each webinar for application to one of the following categories: Private Core, Commercial Core or Field Crops. Participants can view the programs independently online. However, pre-registration is required for all participants at a cost of $20.00 for the full series of six webinars or $5.00 per individual webinar session. Visit https://events.anr.msu.edu/FieldCropsWebinarSeries2018/ to register and access connection information. Contact James DeDecker at (989) 734-2168 or dedecke5@msu.edu for more information, or by February 5th, 2018 to request accommodations for persons with disabilities. Requests received after this date will be fulfilled when possible.

