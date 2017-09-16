Mount Pleasant Police Arrest Leroy Man Following Chase

A 34 year old Leroy man is being held in the Isabella County Jail after leading Mount Pleasant Police on a chase from the Meijer parking lot north on Old US-27 to Jordan Road before crashing his car onto the railroad tracks.

The incident began about 12:40 P-M Friday as a request to check on the welfare of a man in the Meijer parking lot banging on his car while undressing himself.

When police arrived, the man jumped in his vehicle and the pursuit began.

After crashing on the railroad tracks, the man ran into a nearby cornfield.

Authorities set up a perimeter and located the man after an extensive search.

He faces charges including fleeing and eluding, resisting and obstructing, driving with a suspended license, reckless driving and several outstanding warrants.