Mount Pleasant Man Sentenced In Federal Court In Sexual Assault Probe

A 22-year-old Mount Pleasant man has been sentenced in U. S. District Court in Bay City to 20 years in prison for two counts of abusive sexual contact. Jake Henry Detzler also had five years of supervised release imposed by U. S. District Court Judge Thomas Ludington. Detzler pleaded guilty to the charges on September 21st.

Evidence from a State Police investigation established that on January 2nd, 2015, Detzler forced a         13-year-old to perform oral sex on him and forcefully sexually penetrated the victim on the Isabella Reservation in Isabella County.

Detzler was also found to be a repeat and dangerous sex offender as he sexually penetrated a different    15-year-old victim multiple times against her expressed wishes.

