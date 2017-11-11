Mother Hubbard’s Chicken

Mother Hubbard’s cupboard probably has everything you need for this dish.

Ingredients:

4 Chicken Breast Halves, trimmed

3-4 cups Rice Krispies, crushed

Parmesan Cheese to taste

Garlic Powder to taste.

Sliced Monterey Jack Cheese

Method:

Mix the Rice Krispies, Parmesan and garlic powder together.

Preheat your oven to 375 degrees.

Dip the chicken in water and roll in the dry mixture.

Bake for 30 minutes or until done.

During the last 5 minutes, place the sliced cheese on top .

Serve after cheese melts.