Imagine oil at $25 per barrel by 2027 thanks to self-driving, or autonomous cars. Perhaps it’s not such a dream.

One economist says it’s inevitable, and the impact will be felt economically and politically throughout the entire world. Click below to listen to WSGW’s “Morning Team” hosts Charlie Rood and Dave Mauer talk more about this possibility.

Click here to read the CNBC article for yourself.

charlie@wsgw.com

dave@wsgw.com

Click here to return to the Morning Team page.