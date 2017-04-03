Morning Team Show–Detroit Tigers Opening Day 2017

It’s Opening Day!!!

The Detroit Tigers begin the 2017 season today against the Chicago White Sox. The Morning Team Show is ready to start the 50th year of Tigers Baseball on WSGW!

Charlie Rood provides another fantastic recap featuring some of the memorable moments from the 2016 season.

Sit back, relax, and enjoy!

Hopefully, J.D. Martinez makes a similar triumphant return to the lineup later this month.

Next, The Morning Team gives their Tigers 2017 predictions. Listen below to hear Charlie, Dave, Art, and Pat’s outlook:

Go Tigers!!!

(Cookies presented as a gift from a loyal listener, and Tiger fan, Rosalie.)