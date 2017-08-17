Morning Team Show–8/17/17
By Pat Johnston
|
Aug 17, 2017 @ 11:17 AM

August 17, 2017

Here’s what The Morning Team covered today with Pat Johnston filling-in for Charlie Rood.

Don’t use emojis when sending business emails!!!

A new study indicates that if you include emojis with your business emails, you’ll create an image of incompetence.

Want to know exactly when the Partial Solar Eclipse hits the Great Lakes Bay Region this Monday? Here’s some precise info

Pat Johnston talked about the continued political fallout for President Trump over his comments on the Charlottesville terror attack (Pat’s words). Both of the President’s business councils disbanded after numerous CEOs–including Dow CEO Andrew Liveris–decided to step down. Pat believes had Trump sounded more like this President right after the tragedy, perhaps the situation wouldn’t have gotten out-of-hand:

President Trump tripled-down on his stance this morning:

Art & Pat actually came to agreement over an Obamacare provision that the Trump administration is trying to eliminate: Mandating Calories on Menus. Both gentlemen agree that maybe that’s something cities or local municipalities should do, and not the federal government.

Wake Up Song Of The Day!

Katy Perry’s “Teenage Dream”  Teenage Dream (2011)

On August 17, 2011, Katy had her fifth #1 single from Teenage Dream, tying her with Michael Jackson’s five #1 singles from his 1987 Bad.

