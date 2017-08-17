Morning Team Show–8/17/17

August 17, 2017

Here’s what The Morning Team covered today with Pat Johnston filling-in for Charlie Rood.

*******************************************************

Don’t use emojis when sending business emails!!!

A new study indicates that if you include emojis with your business emails, you’ll create an image of incompetence.

*******************************************************

Want to know exactly when the Partial Solar Eclipse hits the Great Lakes Bay Region this Monday? Here’s some precise info…

*********************************************************

Pat Johnston talked about the continued political fallout for President Trump over his comments on the Charlottesville terror attack (Pat’s words). Both of the President’s business councils disbanded after numerous CEOs–including Dow CEO Andrew Liveris–decided to step down. Pat believes had Trump sounded more like this President right after the tragedy, perhaps the situation wouldn’t have gotten out-of-hand:

Ronald Regan pre recorded a message for the alt-right, neo nazis, bigots and racists. You too should watch and learn, @realDonaldTrump. pic.twitter.com/p5CDsnzZHp — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) August 14, 2017

President Trump tripled-down on his stance this morning:

Sad to see the history and culture of our great country being ripped apart with the removal of our beautiful statues and monuments. You….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017

…can’t change history, but you can learn from it. Robert E Lee, Stonewall Jackson – who’s next, Washington, Jefferson? So foolish! Also… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017

…the beauty that is being taken out of our cities, towns and parks will be greatly missed and never able to be comparably replaced! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017

******************************************************************

Art & Pat actually came to agreement over an Obamacare provision that the Trump administration is trying to eliminate: Mandating Calories on Menus. Both gentlemen agree that maybe that’s something cities or local municipalities should do, and not the federal government.

******************************************************************

Wake Up Song Of The Day!

Katy Perry’s “Teenage Dream” Teenage Dream (2011)

On August 17, 2011, Katy had her fifth #1 single from Teenage Dream, tying her with Michael Jackson’s five #1 singles from his 1987 Bad.