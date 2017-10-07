Morley Job Fair This Week

Saginaw Township-based Morley Companies is hosting a job fair Tuesday from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m., at its Bay Road location. The company needs to fill 60 newly-created full-time positions for medical customer service representatives. The positions are eligible for medical, dental and vision benefits, long and short-term disability, life insurance, 401-K plan and paid vacations.

Medical customer service representatives are responsible for investigating, processing, resolving and responding to customer questions about

medical insurance, benefits and eligibility issues. The positions require two years of customer service experience. Medical experience is not required, but preference will be given to those with an interest in the medical field.

You can find more information on the Morley website: www.morleycompanies.com/careers. Applicants should bring several resume copies to the job fair.