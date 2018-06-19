More Provisional Medical Pot Licenses Approved By Bay City Commissioners

Eight more licenses for provisional medical marijuana facilities were approved Monday by Bay City Commissioners contingent upon final inspections.

8th Ward Commissioner Ed Clements has been a strong supporter of these proposed businesses, saying they represent increased economic activity.

But other Commissioners like the 6th Ward’s John Davidson who’s consistently voted no have raised concerns about their potential impact on the city’s overall quality of life.

Sites for these operations include along North and South Henry, Center Avenue, Broadway, Washington Avenue, Saginaw Street and North Johnson.