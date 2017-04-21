Moolenaar “Listening Session” Anything But Quiet

A crowd estimated at around 750 people packed into Plachta Auditorium at Central Michigan University in Mount Pleasant Thursday for Congressman John Moolenaar’s 29th “Listening Session”.

Many in the audience felt they were NOT getting straight answers from the Midland Republican who was heckled and booed throughout the little over 90 minute event.

Moolenaar acknowledged the displeasure of many upset with the results of the last election, but added he has to try to represent ALL the people in his district.

Moolenaar believes some of the people at his gathering and similar events hosted by other Republican lawmakers were there to disrupt, but adds it’s important to keep trying to work toward agreement even though that doesn’t always happen.

He also feels it’s important to respect the opinions of those you don’t agree with.